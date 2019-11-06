Gregg County man arrested at Palace Inn on drug charges convicted in federal court

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been convicted of federal drug trafficking charges in East Texas.
Correy James Rider, 44, was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and crack cocaine. The verdict came after a two day trial before a U.S. District judge in the federal courthouse in Tyler.
According to information presented in court, Rider was indicted together with several co-defendants on charges related to the distribution of meth and crack in Gregg County. On two occasions, officials said, Rider sold meth to an informant in 2017, and possessed meth and crack with intent to distribute it from a Longview hotel room in 2018.
Under federal statute, Rider faces from 10 years to life in prison. Sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after completion of presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
The FBI, Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE), and the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated this case.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.