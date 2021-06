East Texas volleyball squads advance to Area Round

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - While Football might be the perceived “King of Sports” in Texas during the fall, high school volleyball teams are starting the playoffs this week.

Here are the East Texas Bi-District matchups

Monday Nov. 4

5A

Greenville defeats Pine Tree 3-0

4A

Carthage defeats Palestine 3-0

Van defeats Caddo Mills 3-0

3A

Central Heights defeats Buna 3-0

Mount Vernon defeats Redwater 3-0

2A

Beckville defeats Overton 3-0

Timpson defeats Union Grove 3-0

Hawkins defeats Carlisle 3-0

A

Kennard defeats Burkeville 3-1

Tuesday Nov.5

6A

Midway defeats Tyler Lee 3-0

5A

Lindale defeats John Tyler 3-1

Sulphur Springs defeats Hallsville 3-0

Whitehouse vs Royse City @ Grand Saline 7:30 pm

4A

Reusk defeats Jasper 3-0

Madisonville defeats Huntington 3-0

Bullard defeats Liberty Eylau 3-1

Paris defeats Henderson 3-1

Gilmer defeats Pleasant Grove 3-1

Canton defeats Crandall 3-0

Kilgore defeats North Lamar 3-2

3A

Hardin defeats Corrigan 3-0

Troy defeats Elkhart 3-1

Diboll defeats Orangefield 3-1

Grand Saline defeats WYLA 3-0

Tatum defeats West Rusk 3-0

Sabine defeats Waskom 3-0

Rains defeats Hampton 3-0

Maypearl defeats Malakoff 3-1

White Oak defeats Ore City 3-0

Harmony defeats Elysian Fields 3-1

2A

Big Sandy defeats Gary 3-0

Groveton vs Sabine Pass @ Hull Daisetta 6 pm

Grapeland defeats Centerville 3-1

