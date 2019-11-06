Camp V, resource center for veterans and military personnel, to hold grand opening in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Camp V, a regional resource and respite center for East Texas veterans, will hold its grand opening Saturday, just two days before the Veterans Day holiday.
Camp V Tyler is a 20-acre campus in west Tyler which will provide benefits, services, transitioning, employment, housing, mental health, equine therapy, counseling, and more.
More than 170,000 veterans call East Texas home, organizers said. The idea is for Camp V Tyler to give veterans, active service members, reserves, guards, and their families a one-stop-shop created specifically to meet their growing needs.
“Service to our veterans must be a top priority for our community," said Nathaniel Moran, Smith County judge. "We must find a way to serve those veterans by streamlining the process of seeking help, synergizing the efforts of veteran-focused organizations, and preventing bureaucracy from standing in the way of effectiveness. Camp V does this by creating a one-stop-shop location for veterans, where they can seek and find all the help they need in one physical location from a multitude of organizations.”
The public is invited to help Camp V celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3212 W. Front Street in Tyler. Along with tours of the property, there will be complimentary food for veterans provided by Bees Knees, Hug-Dawgs, and FoodWorxKitchen.
