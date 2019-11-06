BET: East Texas needs viable plan for homeless population

Governor Abbott stepped in and used TXDOT to clean the camps out from the overpasses. The largely liberal Austin city council and mayor are often at odds with the largely conservative state government. So, these camps were cleaned, and the homeless population dispersed for now. The governor has pledged to re-clean as needed. This doesn’t solve the issue, it simply hides it, some. But the Austin city government must take the lead and rally city services, non-profits, even the church community to solve this issue.