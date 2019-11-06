Alto’s Aaron Skinner sets bar high with ASB Player of the Week honor

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - The Alto Yellojackets continue to impress the voters of the American State Bank Red Zone Player of the Week award.
For the third time this year the 2A school has been home to a weekly winner. No other school has had more than two weekly winners in a season since the award was started.
Skinner had 19 carries for over 250 yards and five touchdowns in Alto’s 57-8 win over Hawkins to claim the 10-2A DI District title.
“It speaks volumes with the types of kids we have here and them buying into the system,” Alto head coach Ricky Meeks said. “It is about the team. If you put yourself into the team then the results that you want are going to happen.”
Skinner joins his teammates Todd Duplichain and Harmon West as a winner of the weekly $2,500 scholarship. Skinner has seen his other praised and while he is happy with the award he was not ready to brag.
“It is special but as long as I get to share it with my team that is memorable,” Skinner said. Coming out here and getting to play on Friday nights and have fun with my boys."
Alto will have senior night this week against Union Grove before entering the postseason as the No.1 seed out of their district.
