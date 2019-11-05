WEBXTRA: Injured Whitehouse football player cleared to play

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse High School football player was injured during a game Friday night.
Running back Carter Adams took a hard hit to the helmet and was taken off the field on a stretcher. He spent the weekend in the hospital and on Monday he had a CT scan and was cleared to play again.
Tuesday night will be Adams’ first practice since the injury, and he hopes to play in Friday’s game as well. Adams says he’s doing better, and he thanks his community for all of the prayers and support.
KLTV’s Brenna Burger spoke with the Whitehouse athletic director who says the players always practice a specific way to tackle someone to avoid situations like this. But he says because football is a contact sport, accidents happen.
