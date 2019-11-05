Vietnam Veteran reunited with his most prized possession

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - After months of searching, a Vietnam Veteran has been reunited with one of his most prized possessions.
Last week, we told you about a hair salon in Lindale searching for the owner of a decorated ball cap. Well after the story aired on KLTV 7 news, the war hero was rejoined with his medals.
"It came on, full screen, and I yelled, that is my hat,” Vietnam Veteran Robert Rife says. Robert Rife was deployed to Vietnam in 1968, and during his 18 months of service in the Army, he collected his fair share of achievements.
“The cap pin was the first cavalry division I ever served with in Vietnam, the L.B.J. pin was for my commander in chief,” Rife says.
The hat tells the story of a decorated war hero, each pin symbolizes a piece of history.
“It’s the story of my life,” Rife says.
That is why Rife was beside himself when he realized he had lost it.
“I started looking everywhere for it, I thought I knew exactly where I laid it, of course, we all do that,” Rife says.
Months went by and Rife began to lose hope, until one night, he was sitting in his lazy boy, watching KLTV.
“The minute he saw it, he was screaming, it’s my hat, it’s my hat, I’m so glad he found it,” Roberts wife, Sally Rife says.
Sally Rife immediately drove him to the Great Clips in Lindale, where the hat had been sitting for months, left behind after Rife got his haircut.
“I called them and told them that I was sure it was his hat and she said it was waiting on him, come get it,” Rife says.
It was a reunion to remember, because to most, it looks like a regular ball cap, but to a veteran, it’s everything.
“It’s just part of his life, you go on, he did his service, he came home, thankfully he got to come home because a lot didn’t get to,” Rife says.
Robert Rife recently had knee surgery, so he will not be able to attend the Veterans Day memorial in Tyler that they go to each year, but he promises to celebrate it with his wife at home.
