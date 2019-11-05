UTHSC: $1.4 million grant renewal to inspire tuberculosis research at Tyler research center

The ongoing study is conducted in India as part of the Regional Prospective Observational Research for Tuberculosis (RePORT)-India consortia. The Indo-NIH investment and TB research consortium of RePORT-India has developed cohorts of TB cases and household contacts in India and paired Indian investigators with U.S. investigators. Additional partners in this study include Johns Hopkins University, Rutgers University, Boston University and the University of Massachusetts. Dr. Vankayalapati’s research revolves around TB patient household contacts (HHC) in India. The HHC of TB patients is at a high risk of developing TB due to their frequent exposure to infected patients. Among HHC, approximately 30% develop latent or active TB, while the remaining never develop it. The identification of persons who are at a greatly increased risk for the development of TB would be a significant breakthrough. This breakthrough would allow public health resources to be focused on high-risk individuals to prevent their future development of TB. Examination of HHC takes place in their natural setting, in a real-time manner, to study TB development and explore the early immune components involved in protection against TB. Most of the markers identified so far are not specific for TB or are not sufficiently sensitive to use as biomarkers for the disease. Dr. Vankayalapati’s study includes a detailed follow-up of all HHC (every four months) and mechanistic understanding to identify the high-risk healthy HHC of the infected patients as soon as the active TB patients are identified within the household.