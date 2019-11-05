Tuesday’s Weather: Foggy this morning! Here’s your First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! A foggy start this morning, so you’ll want to give yourself some extra time on the morning commute. Even after the fog is gone, skies remain mostly cloudy today as a weak cold front moves into East Texas and washes out on top of the area. A few areas of drizzle and maybe an isolated light shower will be possible through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures today will still reach the lower 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy again tomorrow with temperatures back in the lower to mid-70s by afternoon. By tomorrow evening, another cold front will start to push south into the region with a chance for rain in northern counties Wednesday night and a likely chance for showers and a few thundershowers during the day Thursday. Temperatures drop quickly behind the front with blustery north winds and high temperatures in the 60s Thursday and the 50s by the end of the work week. Mostly sunny and cool conditions are expected this weekend.