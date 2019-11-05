Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see mostly cloudy skies this afternoon but temperatures will still climb to the low to mid-70s. Be prepared to see a few light scattered showers as well. Overnight we will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with mostly cloudy skies, mid-70s, and a slight chance for rain. A cold front will move through East Texas on Thursday bringing with it widespread showers, isolated thundershowers, and highs in the mid-60s. On Friday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies as well as our coolest temperatures of the week, only warming to the low 50s. Sunshine and 60s return for Saturday. Sunday should be clear for most of the day but, in the evening we could see a few stray showers move in ahead of our next cold front. For Veterans Day on Monday, it will cool and rainy.