SFA’s Xavier Gipson Named to STATS LLC Jerry Rice Award Watch List

Not only has Gipson served as a potent weapon for the 'Jacks on offense, his special teams prowess is eye-catching as well. A kickoff return specialist, too, Gipson has accumulated a total of 345 return yards which are the fifth-most in the Southland and the 52nd-highest total on the FCS scene this season. The freshman's all-purpose yardage average of 109.7 per game ranks as the fifth-best in the Southland and the 56th-best among FCS student-athletes.