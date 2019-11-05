Red Zone Top 10 Week 11: These are the teams you don’t want to miss

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - What is the Red Zone Top 10? It’s a subjective list of the 10 teams we think are “can’t miss” teams on the field.
Teams from the entire East Texas area and all classifications will be considered for the weekly list. This list will not make everyone happy. We hope the list creates clean and fun banter between fan bases and gets people energized for Friday Night action.
1. Longview (9-0) Last Week: 1 – Longview moved to an impressive 16-0 on senior night under head coach John King. Longview’s win over Tyler Lee locks up a No.1 seed in the 6A-DII playoffs for the 11-6A district. A win Friday over Mesquite will give them sole possession of the district title.
2. Carthage (9-0) Last Week: 2 – The Bulldogs continued their dominance over Henderson in recent years with a 34-14 victory. The District of Doom has a crazy final week with four teams fighting for three playoff spots. Luckily for Carthage, the Bulldogs know they are the top spot.
3. Lufkin (8-1) Last Week: 3 – Head Coach Todd Quick believes his team continues to get better each week and has yet to hit their ceiling. This past Friday they locked up a top seed in the 5A DI Playoffs and their second straight 8-5A district title. Expect Lufkin to win big this week over Waller. The only negative about the team right now is the loss of top wide receiver and Texas Tech commit Ja’Lynn Polk who is out with a shoulder injury. He will likely miss the rest of the season.
4. Diboll (9-0) Last Week: 4 – Since Blake Morrison arrived in Diboll the Lumberjacks have been chasing a district title. They had been chasing it longer, but Morrison has seemed to get the kids to buy in and after a 34-7 win over Franklin the Lumberjacks are district champs. This week the team could lock up their first perfect regular season since 2000 with a win over Trinity.
5. San Augustine (8-0) Last Week: 5 – It was another normal week for the high scoring Wolves who shutout Deweyville 62-0. Through eight games this year the back-to-back defending regional champs have averaged almost 70 points a game. This week the Wolves head up the road to Shelbyville where they look to wrap up a three peat on the district championship. A loss though would make it a three-way tie for the district title between San Augustine, Shelbyville and Groveton.
6. Newton (8-1) Last Week: 6 – The Eagles dominated again over Corrigan 62-0 and locked up a share of the 12-3A DII title This week the Eagles take the long road trip to Anderson-Shiro where a win gives them the title all by themselves and also ends the ninth-straight season of a perfect district record.
7. Malakoff (8-1) Last Week: 7 – Last week was big for top 10 teams putting up shutouts. Malakoff easily got by Eustace 72-0. The Tigers are just one point away from having a 9-0 record and that loss came to Grandview. Those two schools look like they are on another collision course for a state title.
8. Alto (9-0) Last Week: 9 – The Alto Yellowjackets are district champs for the first time since 2015. Every week a different player on the team steps up. This week it was Aaron Skinner who carried the load. The running back had 19 carries and 254 yards for 5 touchdowns. Alto looks to close out their perfect season this Friday at home against Union Grove.
9. Mount Enterprise (9-0) Last Week: 10 – The Wilcats kept their magical season alive with a nail biter Friday night against Detroit. It was a back and forth game, but the Wildcats won 38-36 over Detroit. Kendre Miller has now cleared the 2,300 yard rushing mark. Coach Jeremy Jenkins and the team could wrap up a district title with a win over Clarksville Friday night.
10. Marshall (6-3) Last Week: NR – Marshall started off the year in the first ever Top 10 list in the No.5 position but quickly fell out of the list by week 3. After starting off the year 0-3 the Mavericks have won six straight district games and locked up the 9-5A DII District title last week. They will look to make it seven-straight wins this week when they host Pine Tree before heading into the playoffs.
Teams to watch - Gilmer, Gladewater, Grapeland, Jasper