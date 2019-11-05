Project to extend Rusk County Airport runway remains in planning phase

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A runway-extension project at Rusk County Airport is still in the planning phase five years later, according to Airport Manager Ron Franks.
He said despite the slow progress, the county recently met with the Texas Department of Transportation to discuss the project that extend the runway from 4,000 feet to 5,000 feet.
“I’ve been at this for five years now. They’re interested in helping us out. The money is limited, obviously. If money was no factor, we’d have it right now," Franks said. “But money is always a factor, and we’ve got to compete with other airports that would like the same thing.”
The actual work to extend the runway would happen in three phases, Franks said.
Phase one would extend the taxiway to the end of the current runway.
“We see that as a safety factor, and we need to get that done regardless of what else happens,” Franks said.
The second phase would be the most expensive part of the project. It would involve moving about 300,000 cubic yards of dirt in order to complete the fill work needed for the extension.
“Because it kind of drops off into the Grand Canyon at the end of the runway right now,” Franks said.
The third phase would include paving and moving lights, electrical components and the approach system.
Franks said there are corporate planes that would like to use the airport, but he said 5,000 feet is the minimum to be considered a corporate airport.
“That’s what we’d like to have — a corporate airport that can accommodate corporate aircraft as well as general aviation and private airplanes,” he said.
Franks also hinted at the economic impact of meeting such requirements.
“We’d like to become a business incubator for the Henderson and Rusk County area, and we cannot become that business incubator until we have 5,000 feet,” he said.
For now, Franks said he’s frustrated about the pace of the project, but he is optimistic.
“These projects move at a glacier pace,” he said. “For somebody as anious as I am to get this done, it’s very frustrating, but it’s just something you got to stay with."
