East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Nothing too cold or too warm is expected over the next 7 days. 3 fronts are likely to move into the area during this time period, however, The first will be tomorrow morning. A cold front should move into portions of East Texas and then pull up stationary and then fade away. This will bring in some clouds and just a few showers to East Texas. The next front, on Thursday morning, will bring in more clouds and very good chances for rain. Even a few isolated thundershowers. Most of the day on Thursday will be wet. The third cold front will move in on Sunday bringing in rain to the area, but it will likely be delayed until Monday. Low temperatures over the next 7 days will range from upper 30s on Saturday morning to the upper 50s on Tuesday morning. High temperatures will range from the lower 50s, next Monday afternoon, to the middle 70s on Wednesday. So...nothing too cold and nothing too warm.