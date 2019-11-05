Longview officials believe fire at retirement community to be accidental

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Fire officials believe the fire at a Longview retirement community may have been accidental.
Crews responded to the scene of a fire on Oct. 31 at Colonial Village, located in the 2900 block of North Eastman Road. According to the Longview Fire Department, crews discovered a small fire in one of the apartment units in the community.
The resident of the apartment was home at the time. They were transported to the hospital for burn injuries and smoke inhalation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The crews were able to quickly contain the fire.
Longview fire reported the cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, at this time they do believe the fire was accidental.
