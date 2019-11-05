Gladewater police: Man nabbed in chase caught with drugs, cash

Gladewater police report finding a large amount of meth and cash following a traffic stop. (Gladewater police) (Source: Gladewater police)
By Jeff Awtrey

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater police have arrested two Longview men after reporting to find a large amount of methamphetamine in their vehicle following a traffic stop.

Donny Wayne Pittman, 36, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Bret Andrew Jones, 34, is charged with manufacture of a controlled substance.

Donny Pittman and Bret Jones (Gregg County Jail)
According to police, a Gladewater officer tried to pull the vehicle over at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, after the vehicle had run a red light at the intersection of Highway 80 and Main Street. The driver refused to stop and drove away but was eventually stopped on FM 1844. The driver, Pittman, tried to run away but was caught, according to police.

Officers then searched the vehicle and reported finding a large amount of meth, cash and several drug paraphernalia items.

