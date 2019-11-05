Gas leak temporarily closes Smith County voting location in Gresham

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A gas leak has temporarily closed a polling location in Smith County.
According to a release from Smith County, the polling place at First Baptist Church Gresham has been closed due to the leak.
The release said the building was closed around noon and voters are being directed to the nearest location to cast their ballots while the gas company clears the building, located at 16844 County Road 165.
The release said Smith County has 34 Election Day Voting Centers throughout the county. Smith County voters are able to vote at any location they choose. Polls are open until 7 p.m. today.
For a list of voting locations, click here.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.