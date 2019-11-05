East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We will continue to have a very slight chance for a few showers through this evening. Mild temperatures are expected through Wednesday, then a stronger cold front is expected to move in...cooling us off and bringing with it some rain. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible on Thursday, but most of the precipitation will be in the form of just showers. We are not looking for any severe weather on Thursday with the passage of the cold front. A slow clearing of skies is expected on Friday with cooler temps likely. A chilly start to our Saturday will give way to a fairly nice afternoon with full sunshine. Another cold front on Sunday will usher in more clouds and a few showers, both on Sunday and into Monday. Partly cloudy and cool for our Tuesday.