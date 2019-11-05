Election officials says lack of internet connection will not impact voting in Noonday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County election officials are reassuring voters in Noonday that a lack of internet at one of the main polling centers in the city will not have an impact on their ability to vote Tuesday.
The Noonday Community Center lost internet Tuesday morning as voters cast their ballots.
Smith County Elections Administration Office confirmed the lack of internet connection will not cause any issues; ballots can still be processed at the community center.
Elections officials encouraged voters to continue visiting the community center to cast their votes, and that the internet connectivity would be fixed as soon as possible.
