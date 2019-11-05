Cinnamon sweet potato logs by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These sweet potato logs with a touch of cinnamon make a great side for weeknight suppers, and they are a great stand-alone snack. Much better for you than a bag of chips or whatever else you might be tempted to munch on in front of the tv. And of course, they taste amazing, with their slightly sweet flavor enhance by the brown sugar and cinnamon, plus the creamy center of each potato log held together by the slightly crisped skin.