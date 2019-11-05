Art installation sends ‘wishes’ fluttering over post-Wall Berlin

BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - Freely moving in the wind, independent, yet seemingly in harmony, 30-thousand ribbons dance in front of the Brandenburg Gate, Germany’s most visible symbol of unity.
The vision of American artist Patrick Shearn and his studio Poetic Kinetics, a massive public art display drapes the setting for one of Germany’s biggest celebrations in years -- the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
‘Visions in Motion’ represents the wishes, hopes, and memories of 30 thousand people. The project collected individually signed ribbons at workshops, churches, and schools over the last few months.
Tied to netting supported by posts, the display stretches more than 300 feet along one of Berlin’s most famous thoroughfares.
According to the Berlin tourism office, the ribbons represent the innumerable banners displayed at demonstrations during the Peaceful Revolution by courageous East German citizens as a means to express their wishes and demands.
The open-air art installation is one of more than 200 events planned to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
KLTV & KTRE journalist Lane Luckie is in Germany for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Click here for our special coverage.
Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.