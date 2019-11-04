Veterans, families of veterans devastated after memorial is vandalized

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A piece of history was vandalized in Lindale last week and residents want justice.
“It’s an honor for my daughters to come here and honor their father and understand others who sacrificed for this country,” Whitney Dodd said.
Whitney Dodd and her children visited this memorial every day after their dad was deployed to Kuwait, to honor his service.
“They sacrificed so much for our rights, for our safety, it’s disappointing," Dodd said.
The Lindale Veteran’s Memorial is a place for families and friends to cherish their loved ones and heroes who fought for our freedom. However, on Halloween night, the memorial was vandalized.
“When I got here, all the eggshells were laying everywhere, nobody had tried to clean it any," Lindale resident and veteran Vernon Williams said.
The monument was egged and was left like that, causing the yolk could soak into the granite and leave a permanent stain.
"We've all had people we knew that died serving our country and making all of the freedoms safe for everyone here now and to have someone do this is a real shame," Williams says.
As soon as he heard about the incident, Williams drove straight over with rags and soap in hand.
“I got busy on it. I was probably here for an hour and a half or better, and of course what I couldn’t get off is still there now,” Williams says.
The memorial committee is now searching for a company to clean the granite without damaging it any further.
“I don’t know if their intent was to do damage or just thinking it was a prank, but it’s very unfortunate and as many people said on our Facebook page, very disrespectful for our veterans and our community,” memorial committee member David Bowen says.
Williams says a $100 reward for any information leading to the apprehension of the person or persons responsible is being offered anonymously.
