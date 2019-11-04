Upshur County Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old shot during argument involving multiple teens

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a shooting incident that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.
The suspect was taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Facility, which also houses juvenile offenders for Upshur County. The juvenile was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a press release, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7100 block of Gopher Road to check out a report of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. When they got to the scene, they learned that a 16-year-old boy had allegedly shot a 15-year-old boy during a “dispute between multiple teens.”
The 15-year-old boy was taken to a Tyler hospital to be treated for a serious injury.
“Other parties at the scene received minor injuries,” the press release stated. “The cause of those injuries is still under investigation.”
Shortly after the incident UCSO deputies stopped a vehicle and arrested the 16-year-old suspect in the case.
“The incident is still under investigation to determine what other charges, if any, may result from the case,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.