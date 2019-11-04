Trial date scheduled for man accused of murdering Tyler gas station clerk

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A capital murder trial is expected to soon get underway for a man suspected of murdering a Smith County gas clerk in Jan. 2017.
Smith County prosecutors have announced they would seek the death penalty against Dameon Jamrc Mosley. He was indicted in April 2017 on charges of capital murder by terror threat and aggravated robbery.
A jury has been selected for the trial, and testimony could begin as early as Thursday, Nov. 7, or Tuesday, Nov. 12, according to court officials.
On Jan. 28, 2017, just before 4 a.m., Mosley and another suspect, Lamarcus Hannah, reportedly robbed a Conoco gas station on Loop 323 in Smith County. Billy Dale Stacks was working as the clerk at the time. He was shot several times and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
