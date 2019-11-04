Suspect who robbed Longview store, struck customer remains at large

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a robbery that happened Saturday evening.
According to a Facebook post from the Longview Police Department, at 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 2, Longview Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Hawkins Parkway for a robbery in progress.
The post said when officers arrived they were told a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from the clerk.
The post said a customer at the store attempted to intervene and was struck several times in the face and head by the suspect’s firearm. The suspect then ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867 or submit a tip online at www.greggcountycrimestoppers.org
