Police working fatality wreck involving log truck on Highway 259

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Officials have confirmed that at least one person has died in a wreck in Daingerfield.
The wreck involved a truck loaded with logs and a pickup truck. It occurred on Hwy 59 near the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. At least one person has died in the wreck. No further details are available at this time.
As of 4:22 p.m., police are still at the scene of the wreck.
Sheriff Jack Martin said that Daingerfield Police Department is working the wreck, assisted by other agencies.
