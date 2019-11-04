Monday’s Weather: Temperatures back to average today. Not a bad First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice, cool start with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s this morning. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures back to near average for this time of the year. High temperatures today and tomorrow will reach near 70 degrees. South winds could be breezy at times today and cloud cover increases tomorrow with a slight chance for a few light showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer midweek with another cold front on the way Thursday. Expect a likely chance for scattered showers and thundershowers Thursday into Friday with the advancing cold front. Temperatures will also fall back to below average by the end of the week and through the weekend.