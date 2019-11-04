Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as temperatures warm to the low 70s. Winds will be breezy coming from the south. Overnight lows will sink to the upper 50s. Tomorrow expect mostly cloudy skies, low 70s and a slight chance of seeing a light passing shower. The 70s will stick around for Wednesday but so will the cloud cover. A cold front makes its way towards East Texas on Thursday morning, which will drop our temperatures to the mid-60s. We will also see widespread showers and isolated thundershowers throughout the day. The rain will carry over into the start of the day on Friday, but we should clear out by the afternoon. We will feel a big cool off at the end of the workweek, as temperatures will drop to the low 50s. For the weekend expect partly to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.