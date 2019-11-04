Man allegedly threatened, fired shot towards his neighbor

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after allegedly firing a rifle toward his neighbor.
According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at 4:47 p.m. on Nov. 2 from the 9300 block of CR 384.
He said a person called to say his neighbor was shooting a firearm toward his property. An argument broke out between the caller and his neighbor where the neighbor made threatening statements towards the caller before going back into his home. The neighbor then retrieved a rifle and fired it in the direction of the caller.
Deputies responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male and female inside a truck on the property.
After investigating and finding evidence in the form of disturbed ground and shell casings that corroborated witness information, the deputies found probably cause to make an arrest.
Asencion Diaz-Diaz, 47, was taken to the Smith County jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also has an immigration detainer placed on him.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.