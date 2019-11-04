Decorated Vietnam War veteran reunited with hat left at Lindale business

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A decorated East Texas veteran has been reunited with the Vietnam War ballcap he lost at a Lindale business months ago.
Robert Rife said he tore his house apart after realizing he had misplaced his hat. The hat held significant value to Rife because of the personalized pins and medal ribbon stitched on it.
The Great Clips in Lindale first approached KLTV about the missing cap on Monday, Oct. 28. Not 30 minutes after the story was aired on KLTV 7 News at 6, Rife recognized the cap and messaged the station. His wife Sally added that he began yelling, “That’s my hat! That’s my hat!” after seeing it on TV.
KLTV 7′s Brenna Burger spoke with Rife today about how it felt to have his prized possession back.
