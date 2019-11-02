Titus County deputies arrest alleged drug dealer

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An alleged drug dealer has been arrested by deputies with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Titus County Narcotics received information about an individual from the Texarkana area that delivers methamphetamine to Titus County.
The post said an operation to catch the dealer was put into action and on Friday, November 1, Titus County deputies were ready.
The post said deputies found the dealer in the Cookville area and after observing him deliver methamphetamine he was arrested.
The dealer was identified as Daniel Whiseant, 36, from Hooks, TX. Whiseant was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 >4g<200g, a first degree felony.
The post said it was also found that Whiseant had outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Bowie County. Whiseant was booked into the Titus County jail for the offenses.
