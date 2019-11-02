Lufkin Panthers awarded Week 9 Game Ball

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers won their 8-5A district title last year at home against Caney Creek. They could do the same but on the road this time.
Lufkin has been playing their best ball lately. Last week they held Magnolia West to 111 yards of offense and just 7 points while putting up 52. That performance earned the pack the Red Zone game ball.
Coach Todd Quick and the team accepted the ball while hanging out with some of their smallest fans. Quick said the kids give the team inspiration.
“We do it after every home game. I think the bigger guys look forward to it just as much," Quick said. “That is our future. We have to take care of them.”
The team was awarded the game ball because they held Magnolia West to 100 yards when they were averaging 500 yards.