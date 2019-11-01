Woman accused of robbing Lone Star bank still jailed in Dallas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A robbery suspect is in custody, charged in an East Texas bank robbery.
Bonnie McNevin was arrested in Dallas, hours after police say she robbed the Lone Star State Bank in Lone Star.
Police say McNevin, a resident of Avinger, entered the Lone Star bank on Wednesday, passed an unusual message to a clerk, and walked out with a bag full of cash.
“An unidentified female walked into the bank and handed the teller a note,” says Lone Star Police Chief Steven Blythe.
As the woman walked up to the teller’s desk, showing no weapon, she handed the teller a note. A message that even to investigators, was a new twist.
"The message saying that she's being held hostage along with her kids and her husband, and if they didn't give her an undisclosed amount of money, that they would then kill her and her family," Blythe says.
In the bank for only three minutes, McNevin was seen calmly waiting.
“The tellers then handed her an undisclosed amount of money and she walked out of the bank and got into a white Dodge Challenger, headed north towards Daingerfield,” the chief said.
Quickly, several agencies were on the lookout for the car. And a break came when officers were able to obtain a picture of McNevin.
“The FBI and Texas Rangers made contact with her family. Got a picture of her, compared it to surveillance, they looked similar. She was in route to Dallas to a family member’s house. The FBI and Rangers coordinated with Dallas, and Dallas PD detained her for a traffic stop,” says Blythe.
The money and bags used in the robbery were recovered.
McNevin was arrested on felony theft charges. She remains jailed in Dallas.
