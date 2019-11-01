When the temperature drops, so does your tire pressure

“When the temperature drops, the air molecules contract so the air pressure drops,” said Stewart. “The biggest thing you have to be careful of is you don’t want to drive to the station and blow your tires back up because when you drive at 30-50 mph for 10 or 15 minutes, the air gets warm and the pressure increases because the molecules now expand back to the normal size, so now your tire is over-inflated which is equally as bad.”