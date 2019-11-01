WEBXTRA: Westwood ISD voters will vote on $40-million bond

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Voters in the Westwood Independent school district will be voting on a $40 million bond, which will be used to combine the high school and middle school campuses and build a new, two-story elementary campus.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to Westwood ISD Superintendent Wade Stanford about the bond election Friday.
“It is a huge bond,” Stanford said. “The last one we had was 40 years ago, and we’ve been debt-free for 20 years.”
If the bond passes, it will impact three different Westwood ISD campuses, Stanford said. He added that the money will be used to combine the high school and middle school campuses into one campus and build a new, two-story elementary building.
Stanford said parents and grandparents have a lot of pride in Westwood ISD and its traditions. He added the multiple generations have of families have attended the district, and he believes voters will do what is right for the school district’s students.
Today is the last day of early voting in the election, and any person within the district’s boundaries that registered to vote by last month is eligible to vote. The polls close at 5 p.m. today, and the regular election is Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
We’ll have more on this story later today.
