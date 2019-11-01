WEBXTRA: Family searching for closure, justice 3 weeks after Kilgore double-murder

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV news reporter Bob Hallmark was in Kilgore Friday.
It has been three weeks since Kilgore police found two women killed at the Stone Creek apartment complex off Pine Burr Lane.
Since that time, one suspect was taken into custody but still has not been charged, officially kept in jail on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
The family has since buried their loved ones, but for them now it is a matter of getting details and finding out what happened.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.