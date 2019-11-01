Tyler police arrest 15-year-old who allegedly stole TJC student’s vehicle at gunpoint

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Tyler Police Department have arrested two 15-year-olds in connection with two separate incidents - an aggravated robbery that occurred during a gun sale back in August and a carjacking that occurred in mid-October.
One of the 15-year-olds is a suspect in both cases, according to a press release from the Tyler Police Department.
The two juvenile suspects allegedly committed an aggravated robbery in the parking lot of the Jimmy John’s restaurant located in the 5300 block of S. Broadway on Aug. 4.
According to Tyler police, they were called to investigate a 16-year-old shooting victim at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health Hospital in the early morning hours of Aug. 4.
During their investigation, Tyler police determined the teenager was injured while attempting to sell a gun. He had reportedly set up the transaction through social media. According to police, it was agreed that he and the unknown buyers would meet up at a parking lot in the 5300 block of South Broadway.
According to Tyler police, three people arrived at the meetup spot in a vehicle, that was later determined to be stolen, and made contact with the 16-year-old.
Tyler police report a person sitting in the back of the car reached out and grabbed the gun from the victim, intending to steal it. The 16-year-old and the suspect then struggled over the weapon. During the struggle, Tyler police say the suspect shot the teenager twice, once in the arm and once in the shoulder.
The three suspects then fled from the scene, according to Tyler police. The stolen vehicle they fled in was later recovered in Tyler.
The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was treated and released from the hospital.
“Investigators have also charged the 15-year-old juvenile from Dallas, for the aggravated robbery of a TJC female student,” the press release stated. “She was held at gunpoint while he stole her car from her in the parking lot at UT Health on October 14, 2019.”
The incident occurred in the parking lot of UT Health’s East Lake Medical Center, which is located in the 1100 block of East Lake Street. According to a previous story, the suspect stole a 2016 Chrysler 200 from the young woman, who was not injured during the carjacking.
The suspect who was allegedly involved in both incidents was arrested in Dallas and brought back to Tyler, the press release stated. The Chrysler 200 was recovered in Dallas on Friday.
Both juvenile suspects are still being held in the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.
