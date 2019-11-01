Tyler native’s artwork captures beauty of East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The beauty of East Texas is on display at the Smith County Historical Society through the art of East Texas native, A.C. Gentry Jr.
A.C. Gentry Jr. was born in Tyler on Feb. 5, 1927, and loved growing up in East Texas. His watercolors are now on display at the society’s exhibit: Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.
His work has inspired others, including a recent visitor from Breckenridge Village. The visitor was inspired to sketch a beloved landmark of Smith Count, the Spivey’s store in Noonday. His sketch now hosts a spot in the exhibit along with Gentry’s work.
Gentry Jr. continues to live in his childhood home in Tyler.
The exhibit is located in the Smith County Historical Society’s museum and is open to the public. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.