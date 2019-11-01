4 killed in shooting at Calif. Halloween party, police say

ORINDA, Calif. (Gray News) - Police responded early Friday morning to an apparent mass shooting at a Halloween party in Northern California.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that four people were killed and “several” others were injured. The sheriff’s office is working with the Orinda police department on the investigation.
Newspaper East Bay Times reports the shooting happened around 11 p.m. local time.
The Orinda police chief told the paper when officers arrived, they found a party under way with more than 100 people in attendance.
Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured.
KTVU reports that the owner of the house said it was being rented out through vacation rental site Airbnb for a private party.
