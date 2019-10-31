East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Overnight tonight, skies will be clear and the wind will be light. Because of these two things, and the cold air that moved in yesterday, a Freeze Warning is in effect for the majority of East Texas for Friday morning. Lows should drop to or below freezing for about 4 to maybe 6 hours tonight. Please take care of your plants by covering them, or bringing them in. Pets and People...make sure they are warm tonight. I don’t think this is a “Pipe Bursting” cold tonight, but if you feel you should, covering pipes would be fine. A wonderful-looking Friday is expected with sunny skies and mild afternoon temperatures. A weak front on Saturday morning will do little to our weather. A few clouds are possible and no major changes in temps. Another cold front on Tuesday morning will bring in more clouds and slight chances for scattered showers starting on Monday and continuing through late next week.