WEBXTRA: No injuries in Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - No one was injured during a house fire Friday in Longview.
According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, at about 12:35 p.m. Longview Fire Department firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in the 1600 block of Fowler Drive in South Longview.
The resident, who was home at the time, called 911 to report the fire. May said the resident attempted to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful.
Smoke was visible when crews arrived and the fire was extinguished shortly after arrival.
No injures were reported.
