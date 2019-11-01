Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Tyler’s south Loop, traffic slow in the area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Tyler’s south Loop Friday morning.
According to Tyler police, just after 7:30 a.m., a minivan was attempting to make a left turn from S. Loop 323 onto Santa Elena Drive when the motorcycle clipped the side of the van.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He was wearing a helmet.
Accident investigators will be on the scene for several more hours determining the exact cause of the wreck.
