Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Tyler’s south Loop, traffic slow in the area

Motorcycle crash in Tyler. (Source: KLTV staff)
By Kerri Compton | November 1, 2019 at 7:50 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 8:47 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Tyler’s south Loop Friday morning.

According to Tyler police, just after 7:30 a.m., a minivan was attempting to make a left turn from S. Loop 323 onto Santa Elena Drive when the motorcycle clipped the side of the van.

Traffic slows approaching the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle and a minivan in Tyler.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He was wearing a helmet.

Accident investigators will be on the scene for several more hours determining the exact cause of the wreck.

