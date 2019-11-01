EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Freezing temperatures across the area will make for a frosty start to the day. Expect lots of sunshine and a slow warming trend over the next few days. For your Friday, much lighter winds than yesterday and sunny skies. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 50s. A weak front moves in overnight. Not much fan fare with this one, just a reinforcing shot of cool air which will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for Saturday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies continue into Sunday with temperatures barely warming back into the lower 60s. More clouds roll in next week with a slight chance for rain by midweek and temperatures warming back to near 70 degrees before another cold front arrives at the end of the week.