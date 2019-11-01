Longview police: 1 injured in stabbing, suspect arrested

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview police have made an arrest following an incident in which someone was stabbed several times Wednesday afternoon and found on Mobberly Avenue.
Curtis Carl Walter, 62, of Longview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held on a $35,000 bond.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Mobberly Avenue at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday. The person was found with several stab wounds and taken to a Longview hospital. Police determined the person had been stabbed at another location and walked to the Mobberly Avenue address.
Police also determined Walter was the suspect and located and arrested him later that evening.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.