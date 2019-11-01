1 killed in Tyler motorcycle crash

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person died from injuries received in a Friday morning crash involving a motorcycle in Tyler.
The Tyler Police Department released a statement on the crash, Friday afternoon.
"On Friday, November 1, 2019, at 7:36 a.m., Tyler Police responded to Loop 323 and University Blvd. on a Motorcycle / Vehicle crash.
Investigators determined that a 2007 Honda, Odyssey driven by a 47 year-old W/M was heading east on loop 323 in the left turn lane, turning left onto Santa Elena Drive. A 2015 Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Bruno Cunha, W/M, age 28, was traveling westbound on loop 323 who entered the intersection of University Blvd. striking the Honda in the right rear quarter panel of the vehicle.
Cunha was transported to U.T. Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. Cunha who is from Brazil is attending University of Texas at Tyler as a student.
Accident Investigators are still examining the crash scene information and witness accounts of what occurred.
This case remains open pending further investigation."
