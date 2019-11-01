1 killed in Tyler motorcycle crash

Investigators determined that a 2007 Honda, Odyssey driven by a 47 year-old W/M was heading east on loop 323 in the left turn lane, turning left onto Santa Elena Drive. A 2015 Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Bruno Cunha, W/M, age 28, was traveling westbound on loop 323 who entered the intersection of University Blvd. striking the Honda in the right rear quarter panel of the vehicle.