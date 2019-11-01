Henderson County grand jury indicts man accused of shooting deputy

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County grand jury has indicted a Grand Prairie man arrested in July after he allegedly shot a deputy following a chase.
The grand jury indicted Jeremy Brian Cook, 39, on charges of attempted capital murder, escape, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Cook has been housed in the Henderson County Jail since July 24 on a collective bond of $2.8 million.
The altercation began with a car chase at about 3:14 a.m. on on July 24 after Cook failed to stop for a deputy. According to DPS, Cook fled from the deputy on a motorcycle. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reported shots were exchanged after Cook reportedly wrecked the motorcycle near County Road 4117.
The deputy, identified by the sheriff’s office as Deputy Jonathan Hutchison, was shot at least once in their bulletproof vest. The deputy was treated and released from a Tyler hospital, Hillhouse said.
It is not known if Cook was hit during the exchange, according to Hillhouse. After the altercation, he reportedly fled on foot from the scene.
Several agencies were involved in the manhunt for Cook, including the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 unit was also called to aid in the search.
Cook was eventually apprehended at about 10 a.m. in wooded area near the Ironton Community in Cherokee County.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.