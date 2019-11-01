Grand jury indicts former clerk at Henderson County justice of the peace office

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County grand jury has indicted a former clerk at the Henderson County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace office who was arrested in March following a theft investigation at the office.
Dana Lynne Work, 52, of Palestine, is charged with abuse of official capacity.
According to an arrest affidavit, Work stole eight cash payments and deposits totaling $3,458. The affidavit states the investigation began after an officer interviewed Work about her taking deposits and using the money to pay her own bills.
Work allegedly took cash payments of $265, $265, and $435 and deposits in the amounts of $397, $181, $117, $472, and $1,326.
