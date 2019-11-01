Gas prices continue to drop in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you want to be a super nice parent and drive your kids around for trick-or-treating tonight instead of making them walk, you’ll be pleased to know you can fill up your car for a little bit cheaper.
According to AAA Texas, the average prices in Tyler today were $2.18, a one cent decrease from last week and a 26 cent difference from last year at this time, when they were $2.44.
In Longview, the average price today was $2.24, one cent cheaper than last week and 27 cents cheaper than last year, at $2.51.
The average in Texas today was $2.25, two cents cheaper than last week and 27 cents cheaper than this time last year; they were $2.52.
The national average today was $2.61, which is one cent cheaper than last week and 18 cents cheaper than last year, when they were $2.79.
“Regional refinery utilization is increasing which is adding more gasoline supply to the market and keeping prices lower,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers will likely see cheaper gas prices in the beginning days of November.”
So fill up today and early next week, but make sure you’re bundling up while you do so.
Average prices listed are for regular unleaded fuel.
