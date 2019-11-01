Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! This afternoon, temperatures will range in the mid to upper 50s to near 60 degrees with nothing but sunshine. This evening, clear skies and calm winds will lead to a quick cooldown so if you’re planning on attending a high school football game be sure to grab the jacket or light blanket as temperatures will likely sit chilly in the middle 40s by halftime. Our weekend will be dry and mostly sunny with morning lows remaining chilly in the middle to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Monday we will see an increase in cloud cover throughout the day but other than a stray shower, most of East Texas is looking to stay dry. A mild afternoon for the start of the workweek with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A weak, reinforcing cold front arrives later on Tuesday. This front will bring cloudy skies, scattered showers and a few isolated rumbles of thunder to East Texas but temperatures wont really be affected as we head into Wednesday. Southerly winds return by Wednesday morning and temperatures will quickly rebound back into the upper 60 to near 70 degrees with a few more scattered showers possible throughout the day. Another cold front arrives on Thursday, this time bringing a better chance of showers and a few storms throughout the day and overnight into Friday. Cloudy skies and a few showers early, then clearing conditions throughout the day lead to a mild and sunny weekend!