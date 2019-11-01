Family waiting for justice in East Texas apartment killings

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family is still waiting for justice after losing two members in a double killing.
It was October 9th that Kilgore police were called to the Stone Creek apartments in Kilgore where they found two women dead in an apartment.
Police said a male relative, was taken into custody at the scene.
Sisters Daisy Wheat and Karen Sue Wheat were found dead in the apartment and their family has been waiting for answers since then.
"It's been really hard on us. We all have been trying to be strong for each other, we're still hurting over it and grieving over it, and it's tearing us apart every day," said cousin Napoleon Wheat.
Family members, initially shocked by the killings, are now agonizing over no further details in the case.
The Wheat family held funerals for both loved ones two weeks ago.
Family members say the man responsible in the incident, 33-year old Jemaine Wheat, the son of Karen Sue, remains in the Gregg County jail, though not charged with murder.
Rather burglary of a habitation and false alarm or report emergency. Being held on $500,000 bond.
"I just, I just don't know how to take it," said brother Eugene Wheat.
"That was a double homicide. I never would have thought that he would have done this violence, not around his own family. We'll never get over it," Napoleon says.
But they know the day will come.
“I’m just telling my family to try to hold on and be patient. He’ll get what’s coming to him.” Eugene says.
